Shoplifting offences cost offender $2400

A Cowra man who stole $200 worth of meat from a supermarket in Cessnock was fined $2400 in Cowra Local Court on January 18.
Joshua Harley Strickland, 34, of Fitzroy Avenue, failed to appear and answer three shoplifting charges which magistrate Don McLellan dealt with in his absence.
According to police documents Strickland entered the supermarket with a chiller shopping bag about 10.37am on August 18 last year, placing several bags of meat into the chiller bag.
Police said Strickland then walked straight through the express lane of the supermarket without paying.
Asked to stop by staff at the supermarket Strickland continued on, leaving the supermarket before getting into the passenger side of a vehicle and leaving.
When police later spoke to the driver they were told of Strickland's involvement.
About 12.10pm on December 4 police spoke to Strickland who said "I don't remember. It was pretty blurry in Cessnock. It wasn't a very good place" before adding "I would have done it. I just don't remember".
