Cowra Guardian

Shoplifting offences cost offender $2400

Updated January 30 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 11:55am
A Cowra man who stole $200 worth of meat from a supermarket in Cessnock was fined $2400 in Cowra Local Court on January 18.

Local News

