Cowra Guardian

Cowra's Poppy Starr to join NSW Regional Youth Taskforce

February 1 2023 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra's Poppy Starr has been appointed to the NSW Regional Youth Taskforce. Image supplied.

Cowra's Poppy Starr has been appointed to the NSW Regional Youth Taskforce as one of two representatives for the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.