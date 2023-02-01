Cowra's Poppy Starr has been appointed to the NSW Regional Youth Taskforce as one of two representatives for the Central West.
Binnaway's Jasmine Baillie is the other Central West representative.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke congratulated Poppy on her appointment to the ministerial advisory group that will provide operational and policy advice to the NSW Government on behalf of their peers.
"The Taskforce has been selected from more than 140 applicants from each of the State's nine regions and will officially meet four times throughout the year to discuss issues impacting regional youth," Ms Cooke said.
"During these meetings they'll meet with NSW government representatives including the Minister for Regional Youth and cabinet members, to share their thoughts on the NSW Regional Youth Framework pillars: work ready, wellbeing, connectivity and community."
Poppy said she is excited for the opportunity to contribute on a NSW Government level and working with Minister Ben Franklin to support regional youth.
She said enjoys being an active member of the local community and feeling like she can make a difference.
"Last year I was on the Cowra Youth Council and I really enjoyed this role," Poppy said.
Poppy will officially start in the role with her first meeting on the Council to take place in February at Tamworth.
Poppy, 16, said she wanted to join the Regional Youth Council to help people and encourage young people to get more involved in their local communities.
As part of this, Poppy wants to encourage people to get involved across the community such as in local government like the Cowra Youth Council, or in sporting communities or the agricultural show societies.
"I feel that it is important, for me, to gain and broaden my knowledge of these aspects of community involvement so I can come back to my community and help them.
"I am so excited to have been selected as a voice for our younger people as part of the Taskforce and I am honoured to represent them and my hometown of Cowra," Poppy said.
Mr Franklin thanked the outgoing 2022 Regional Youth Taskforce for their input guiding major NSW Government policy decisions.
"Some of the 2022 Taskforce's achievements include raising awareness of the need for more mental health support for regional young people, improving messaging to youth about the harms of vaping and inclusion and awareness for LGBTQIA+ young people living in the regions," Mr Franklin said.
"I congratulate the members of the new 2023 Taskforce and look forward to working with them and hearing their views on how the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government can continue to serve young people across regional NSW."
