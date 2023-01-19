The Veteran Golfers were presented with fine weather for their nine hole stableford competition played from the 10th tee on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
From a field of 37 veterans, Jefferey Marks produced the winning score of 20 stableford points, just one point clear of Bruce Amos in second place. Jefferey Marks' fine form continued to complete the 18 hole Pro Comp to be the winner of that event also by just on point.
The 10 Veteran prize winners, all of whom played to or better than their allocated handicap, are listed in the order of merit, with their stableford scores, and the Veteran, 18 hole handicap they played off:
20 Jefferey Marks (21).
19 Bruce Amos (34).
18 Michael Prescott (7).
17 Clive Wilson (23).
17 Colin Neilsen (20).
17 David Spoldiing (19).
17 Ray Ssalisbury (16).
16 Don Rocavert (26).
16 Les Pinkerton (27).
16 Nicky Basson (+3)*.
*On a count back from other players.
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by three shots, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by one shot.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with the competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
The Pro Comp event with a field of 36 was dominated by entrants from the Veteran ranks, who went on to play the 18 Holes.
Congratulations to the prize winners:
1st Jefferey Marks 38 (Points).
2nd Nicky Basson 37.
3rd Michael Prescott 35.
4th Steven Wright 35.
The prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, Alfonso Melisi 35, Ray Salsibury 34, Clive Wilson, 34, Craig Jefferies 34, Mark Stirling 34, Bruce Amos 33, David Spolding 33.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
7th Hole sponsored by Nicky Basson: Won by Craig Jefferies 16cms.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd: Won by Steven Wright 227cm.
