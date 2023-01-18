Up to four Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from No. 3 Squadron will conduct a low-level flypast over Sydney's Macquarie Park Cemetery on Friday, January 20 as a mark of respect for the funeral of Air Marshal John 'Jake' Newham AC (Retd).
Air Marshall Newham was born in Cowra on November 30, 1930. He passed away on December 27, 2022.
The flypast will take place between 11.15am and 11.30am.
A graduate of Cowra High School he served as Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) from 1985 until 1987.
Joining the RAAF in 1951 after a short stint with the Commonwealth Bank, he flew Gloster Meteor jets with No. 77 Squadron in the Korean War in 1953, and subsequently de Havilland Vampires with No. 78 Wing on garrison duty in Malta.
From 1958 to 1960, he served with No. 3 Squadron, operating CAC Sabres during the Malayan Emergency.
He took charge of No. 3 Squadron in 1967, when it re-equipped with the Dassault Mirage III supersonic fighter.
His commands in the early 1970s included the Aircraft Research and Development Unit, RAAF Base Laverton, and No. 82 Wing, the last-mentioned during its first years operating the long-delayed General Dynamics F-111C swing-wing bomber.
He was appointed Deputy Chief of the Air Staff in March 1984, and CAS in May the following year.
He retired from the Air Force in July 1987.
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.