Funeral service January 20 for the late Jake Newham

Updated January 19 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:28am
Up to four Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft from No. 3 Squadron will conduct a low-level flypast over Sydney's Macquarie Park Cemetery on Friday, January 20 as a mark of respect for the funeral of Air Marshal John 'Jake' Newham AC (Retd).

