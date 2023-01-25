Cowra's Peter McDonald, who passed away in July, 2021 was an inspiration and a friend to all who knew him.
He dedicated his life to rugby league, in Cowra and country NSW holding administrative positions with league at all levels.
Today he was recognised in the Australia Day Honours list for his services to rugby league as a recipient of a Medal in the Order of Australia.
"Overwhelmed" his wife Sue said after learning of the honour adding she wished Ace was still with us to share the acknowledgement.
Son Rodney said his father would have said "what's the fuss about, getting an award for something I love doing".
"He would have been happy to receive the award but would've said what's the fuss about," Rodney said.
The late Peter John (Ace) McDonald served as a rugby league administrator for the better part of half a century, having begun as secretary for his beloved Cowra Magpies in the late 1970s.
The Magpies made him a Life Member of the club.
He served as a director with Country Rugby League for a decade from 2009-2019 and was manager of the Country Under 18s from 2006 to 2012.
Country Rugby League recognised Ace for his services with Life Membership in 2018.
He was a driving force for the Western Division Rams Rugby League for 13 years, serving as chairman from, 2008-2021.
Continuing his encouragement and guidance for the development of junior rugby league he was manager of the Rams under 18's from 2002 to 2006.
Again he was recognised for his service with Life Membership, Western Rams bestowing the honour on him in 2002.
Group 10, of which he was also a Life Member, benefitted from his knowledge of the game with Ace serving as Secretary/Director from 1996 until early 2021.
Outside of family and rugby league his greatest love was greyhound racing.
He served as president of the Cowra club from 2007 until 2021.
'Ace' lost his battle with illness four days short of his 66th birthday.
At the time the Cowra Magpies Rugby League club led the tributes for the man who was a pillar of club for the better part of a half a century.
"The Magpies and the entire rugby league community have lost one of the true patrons of the game," the club said.
"Peter McDonald, or Ace as we all knew him, was undeniably one of Country Rugby League's most respected administrators and was the life blood of the Cowra Magpies, Group 10, Western Rams and the CRL/NSWRL organisations
"Ace was a gentleman, an inspiration and a friend to all who knew him. Our game in the bush was better for his tireless work and we are all better people for having him in our lives," the club said.
