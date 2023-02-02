Cowra man jailed after common assault, stalk/intimidate and contravening AVO

A Cowra man has been jailed for common assault (DV related), stalk/intimidate and contravening a restriction in an AVO after he faced Cowra Local Court on January 18 to answer the charges.
Brad John Kennedy, 53, of Brisbane Avenue, Cowra was convicted of all three charges and was sentenced to eight months in prison, with an aggregate term of six months for the common assault charge.
He was sentenced to eight months in prison, with an aggregate term of six months and a non parole period of four months for the stalk intimidate charge.
For the charge of contravening a restriction in an AVO, Kennedy was sentenced to eight months in prison, with an aggregate term of six months and a non parole period of four months.
Magistrate Don McLennan said Kennedy should be eligible for release on July 17, 2023.
Kennedy's solicitor, Mr Greg Bowen, said Kennedy and the victim had been involved a "lot of verbal arguments".
While the latest offences occurred while Kennedy was on an intensive corrections order, Bowen argued the level of criminality of the offence was on the lower end of the scale.
Police prosecutor, Mr Aaron Burgess argued Kennedy was still a DV offender, and a serious offender based on his history.
Mr Burgess said the offence occurred in the victim's home, while Kennedy was on an ICO for a previous offence against that same victim and was the subject of an AVO.
He argued the AVO and the ICO didn't seem to work with Kennedy and there needed to be an alternative.
In sentencing, Magistrate McLennan summarised the facts of the case and said he had to take into consideration Kennedy's record, which did not help him, describing his behaviour towards the victim as "deplorable".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.