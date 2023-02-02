Cowra Guardian

Cowra man sentenced to six months jail

February 2 2023 - 1:00pm
Cowra man jailed after common assault, stalk/intimidate and contravening AVO

A Cowra man has been jailed for common assault (DV related), stalk/intimidate and contravening a restriction in an AVO after he faced Cowra Local Court on January 18 to answer the charges.

