"There are two full time staff" Justice Department defends staffing level at Cowra Court House

The Department of Communities and Justice says Cowra's Court House is staffed by two full-time staff members despite only one staff member being available to deal with public inquiries on some non court days.
"There are two full time staff based at Cowra Court with two additional staff coming from Cootamundra on court days," a spokesperson for the department told the Cowra Guardian.
"Additional staff are provided from Orange as required," the spokesperson said.
Asked by the Cowra Guardian if one of the two full time staff allocated to Cowra Court House is currently on extended leave the spokesperson said: "the Department cannot comment on leave arrangements for individual staff members".
"Staffing levels are allocated to maintain security, meet the needs of court users and ensure timely completion of court matters," the spokesperson said when asked whether having one person at the Court House was a security issue.
The spokesperson went on to say "NSW ensures that a safe and secure environment is provided at all time for all employees".
In 2021, 915 finalised matters were dealt with at the Cowra Court House with a clearance rate of 98.49% compared with a clearance rate of 98.83% in 2011 for 676 matters.
Asked for a comment Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said "Local Court staffing levels are allocated to ensure that security is maintained, the needs of court users are met and completion of court matters are done in a timely manner".
"I have been advised there are two full time staff members at Cowra Courthouse on non-court days to assist with general enquiries, with two staff who attend from Cootamundra on court days and additional staff provided from Orange as required," Ms Cooke said.
The capable staff at Cowra Court have shown their dedication to delivering timely access to justice, with a clearance rate of 98.49% in 2021. The Local Court is the engine room of the justice system," Ms Cooke said.
Also making news:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.