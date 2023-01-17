Tireless community workers

Tireless workers for the community, is how Cowra mayor Bill West has described the shire's nominations for the 203 Australia Day awards.
A very impressive line-up of individuals and groups have been nominated for the awards, narrowed down by the judging panel.
"These exceptional community members from across the Cowra Shire have all contributed through their social, community, and volunteer roles to help enrich the lives of others," Cowra mayor Bill West said.
"They have worked tirelessly for the betterment of our community," Cr West said.
Cowra's 2023 Australia Day celebrations will start with a free community breakfast in Civic Square at 8am, followed by the official flag raising and World Peace Bell ceremony, before the awards presentation, citizenship ceremony and Australia Day ambassador address at the Cowra Civic Centre at 9am.
Nominations for the Community Group of the Year and the Dr Warren Whiley Memorial Award for Arts, Culture and Citizenship will be announced at the ceremony.
The nominees for the 2023 Young Citizen Australia Day Awards are Laura Price and Benson Sullivan.
Laura Price attends St Raphael's Catholic School and contributes to many local groups and activities from the Cowra Youth Council, the Cowra Eisteddfod, the Cowra Show Society volunteer youth group and a number of sports.
Benson Sullivan is the incoming captain at Cowra High School, but has regularly contributed to his community volunteering for community events and fundraisers with his band, PlusOne.
The 2023 Cowra Citizen of the Year nominees are Jenny Friend, Helen Horton, Anne Jeffrey, Marc McLeish, Ashleigh Ryan, Catherine Thompson and Della Toohey.
Jennifer Friend has for many years contributed to Legacy, the Cowra Eisteddfod, the Cowra Musical and Dramatic Society, Meals on Wheels, Cowra Community Chest and Cancer Action Groups.
Helen "Hell" Horton works tirelessly in our community, particularly with our youth, and is renowned for going above and beyond in her role with the Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre.
Anne Jeffrey has been a valued member of the Cowra community for 20 years and has in that time made valuable contributions via her roles with Riding for the Disabled and the Cowra Wine Show Committee.
Marc McLeish contributes to the Cowra community in many ways, most prominently with the Cowra Magpies but also as a member of the Cowra Town Band, master of ceremonies of community events and organising fundraising in times of need.
Ashleigh Ryan works at the Cowra Retirement Village and supports charities such as the Stroke Foundation.
Catherine Thompson is the unit controller of the Gooloogong State Emergency Service Unit and has worked tirelessly to keep Gooloogong informed and safe during recent flood events.
She has also been involved in the SES's First Responders team in Gooloogong for many years.
Della Toohey has made a significant contribution to our community over many years through Morongla CWA and Red Cross and teaching local children to swim at the Cowra Aquatic Centre.
