Multiple cattle were killed overnight when a livestock truck overturned near Cowra.
About 10.30pm, Monday the B-double - heading east on the Mid-Western Highway - crashed and rolled when its driver swerved to avoid a branch.
Police attended the scene and a section of road approaching Campbell Street was briefly closed. Traffic is now unaffected.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said "a number of cattle" were killed. The driver was uninjured.
