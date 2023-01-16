A truck carrying a blade for the Flyers Creek Wind Farm has recommenced its journey after breaking down on the Cowra Traffic Bridge today.
The truck had broken down shortly after turning from the Lachlan Valley Way onto the Cowra Bridge about 7.30am.
It was expected to take at least four hours for a part for the bridge to arrive in Cowra and to be fitted on the truck.
The truck moved slowly through Cowra about 10.10am after the earlier than expected repair.
Two other trucks carrying wind farm parts are still to complete the trip today from Port Kembla to Flyers Creek near Blayney.
The trucks had stopped before the Cowra Traffic Bridge to allow for clearance of the broken down truck.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
