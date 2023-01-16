On Wednesday, January 11, 20 hardy souls braved the very hot weather to enjoy a game of bowls, 12 of which shared in the jackpot of $600 and we didn't half enjoy the couple of beers afterwards.
Saturday, January 14
We had a good roll-up of 24 bowlers, including a couple from Wollongong. Bowls was followed up by the Cowra Men's Bowling Club Annual Presentation Day.
The recipients of the titles and prizes were.
Winner Runner-Up
A Grade Singles Noel Hubber, Bruce Oliver.
B Grade Singles John Pickard, Mick Beath.
C Grade Singles Tom Peadon, Russell Simpson.
A Grade Pairs Nev Connor and Ian Nelson. Mark Hubber and Peter Lesueur.
B Grade Pairs Jim McNaught and John Bischof. Alan Messiter and Ken Wilson.
C Grade Pairs Mike Bonner and John Probert. Bill Hayes and Kevin Webb.
Club Triples B Duff, S Hubber and R Byrnes. N Connor, N Hubber and H Moriarty.
Club Fours N Hubber, M Baldwin, I Nelson and B Thurtell. A Anderson, S Lauritzen, P Druery and R Simpson.
Mixed Pairs Greg Nicholls and Dorcas Presnell. Bruce Thurtell and Leila Burns.
Mixed Fours S Hubber, N Hubber, J Day and M Baldwin. S Egan, M Nicholls, R Byrnes and D Presnell.
Handicap Singles Alan Messiter, Marc Eisenhauer.
Consistency Singles Nev Connor, Marc Eisenhauer.
Congratulations to all winners and runners-up.
Sunday, January 15
Our Sunday mixed social bowls kicked off again with 13 bowlers coming along for a roll-up. The numbers were smaller than may be expected due to Pennants practice this morning also. The
Upcoming Events
For all our Business House bowlers your next event will commence on February 9, so give us a call at the Club or phone Coordinator Geoff Knight on 0473.000.069 or Secretary Bob Morgan 0481.244.081 to register.
Bowlers please note the Presidents Cup has been postponed until April.
Last but not least we have a Save The Date for May 27, 2023, which will be our official dinner to mark and celebrate the centenary of the initial meeting to form the Cowra Bowling Club. There will be more information about the dinner in the coming months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.