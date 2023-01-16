Cowra Guardian

Cowra bowlers brave hot conditions to compete for jackpot

By Bob Morgan
Updated January 16 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Wednesday, January 11, 20 hardy souls braved the very hot weather to enjoy a game of bowls, 12 of which shared in the jackpot of $600 and we didn't half enjoy the couple of beers afterwards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.