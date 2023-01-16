2023 Cowra Eisteddfod syllabus released

The Syllabus for the 2023 Cowra Eisteddfod has been completed and can be viewed online here .
Entries will be open in the next few days.
The syllabus has been updated with several new sections available ingroups and solos, and sessions will be held at both the Cowra Civic Centre and Cowra Services Club.
Entries will close on March 6 - and School Sections on March 20.
No late entries will be accepted.
The recent annual general meeting was well attended and extra members were added to the working committee to spread the load.
President Mandy Charnock was re-elected with the support of Jan Munday, Maryann Wright and Janet Ware as vice presidents.
Secretaries Jenny Friend (minutes) and Cheryl McAllister (correspondence), and Treasurer Richard Neate were also re-elected.
Extra entry co-ordinators were also added to spread the work load.
Speech & Drama: Jenny Friend & Ros Ryan.
Vocal : Maryann Wright.
Instrumental : Lily Wright and Lois Foster.
Dance : Hayley Barker, Larissa Pullen. Jan Munday and Jess Kirwan.
The ever popular Dance Group days will be spread over two weekends, and extra sections have been added.
Junior Group - 5 yrs & under to 10 yrs and under will be held on May 13, and the Senior Groups 12yrs to Open will be held on May 27 and 28.
All dance sections will be held at the CivicCentre.
The Cowra Eisteddfod is very fortunate to have continued financial support from several major sponsors, making it possible to offer excellent prize money to encourage high quality competitors from several states, and several Scholarships covering all disciplines, to enable talented performers to continue with their studies.
The Eisteddfod Committee is very excited to present a new updated syllabus covering all disciplines of the performing arts.
Competition will be held from May 3 to June 4 with the Grand Concert of selected prizewinners being held on June 17, 2023.
