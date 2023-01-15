With the Japan Cup the second richest race on the Cowra Cup meeting schedule there was sure to be plenty of interest at Towac Park as race-goers planted themselves on the fence to see if Westlink could take the honours two years in a row.
It wasn't to be though with apprentice jockey Jamie Powell putting in an almighty performance on Dean Mirfin trained WhatsIn.
The 1250m sprint saw the eventual winner sit back from the start and on the home straight the Mick Mulholland trained Cheptegei looked good for all money.
However, a late surge with 100 metres to go delivered a half a length victory to the six-year-old mare ahead of Larynx and Cheptegei.
Coming out from barrier 7, Powell said a fast finish suited the mare perfectly.
"Yeah (it was the plan), we were drawn wide, she trialled here a couple of weeks ago and she trialled nice. When she gets to the front she doesn't too much so we just wanted to drop her in and get her to travel," he said.
"I tried to land her in late, I travelled around lovely and got a nice split when we turned in.
"The middle of the track is probably the best place to be today so when I got out there and got a few flicks into her she put her head down and hit the line well."
Leading into the $32,000 race, WhatsIn's trials at Towac on January 6 and December 30 were its only events since an 11th at Royal Randwick in June last year.
In the latest trial, the six-year-old finished first with Powell riding on that occasion too, and there would've been some happiness at seeing Orange had been chosen to host the Cowra event.
The winning jockey said the preparation was perfect leading into the race.
"The trial had four horses and she jumped around and travelled well, everything was easy for her," Powell said.
"When I got to the front she pricked her ear so I knew today that the best option was to drop her in and get to the line late."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
