Cowra Guardian
Photos

Michael Mulholland trained Sea of Flames wins the Cowra Cup at Orange's Towac Park

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated January 16 2023 - 8:01am, first published 7:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Mick Mulholland's Sea of Flames, Orange is becoming a happy hunting ground after the gelding ticked off another win at Towac Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.