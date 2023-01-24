Warmer weather is being forecast and pet owners are being urged by local vets to be vigilant and watch pets for possible snake bite.
Veterinarian, Peter Launders, at Cowra Veterinary Centre, said snake bite numbers for local pets are down so far this season but said this could change with weather warming up.
However, he said that venom appears to be more potent this season.
Symptoms to watch for include sudden weakness followed by collapse, shaking or twitching of the muscles and difficulty blinking, vomiting, loss of bladder and bowel control, dilated pupils, paralysis and blood in the urine.
"I had anticipated seeing more cases as there was a lot of feed and mice numbers have been high.
"Even though we had our first bite in September, we haven't seen the number I would have thought for a season like this.
"Of the bites we have seen, the dogs bitten seem to have been more severely affected and it has been touch and go for a couple of them.
"This indicates to me that the venom is nastier this year.
"Anyone who suspects their pet has been bitten should keep them as quiet as possible and cool them down to slow the advance of the venom and get to a vet as soon as possible.
"If people can call ahead of coming into the practice this allows us to get things ready." he said.
Local snake catcher, Luke Sellenthin, suggests if you see a snake you should remain calm, keep your distance, remove any children or pets from the area and then call him on 0423480612.
"Try to your eye on the snake till I arrive and if it does manage to get out of your site at least I'll have a last place spotted and a direction it was heading to start a search.
"If it is in your house, again, remove any children or pets and if possible close the door to the room and block the bottom of the door with a towel or something similar.
"If you have a snake problem call me on 0423 480 612 and I'll do my best to resolve it quickly," he said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
