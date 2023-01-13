Cowra Guardian

Buchanan agrees to coach Magpie juniors and top grade teams

Updated January 17 2023 - 11:07am, first published January 13 2023 - 2:54pm
Jack Buchanan will coach the Cowra Magpies Premier Division and Under 18s this season in the Peter McDonald Premiership. Photo Andrew Fisher

Jack Buchanan has agreed to coach two Cowra Magpies teams, the club's juniors and Premier Division sides, in 2023.

