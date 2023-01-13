Jack Buchanan has agreed to coach two Cowra Magpies teams, the club's juniors and Premier Division sides, in 2023.
The Magpies commence training under Buchanan at Sid Kallas Oval from 6.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday next week.
After a season to forget, dominated by injury in 2022, Buchanan believes the Cowra club has the potential to compete in the Peter McDonald Premiership in 2023.
At this stage strike weapon Warren Williams looks set to return and the club is "definitely looking" at new signings.
"Last year was pretty dire with all the injuries we had. We're definitely talking to a few people and looking to expand but nothing is set in stone yet," Buchanan said.
Williams and Buchanan were both early season casualties for the Magpies in 2022.
The club also lost several other key players, including co-coach Jack Nobes at the back end of the season.
The injury toll meant players were backing up from First Division games and from Cowra's Under 18 ranks to field a Premier Division team.
"Last year we were short of troops, we had the basis of a squad that could have been competitive but losing me and Warren (Williams) and Wade Newham with season ending injuries set us back," Buchanan said.
"And then every week we seemed to have another injury.
"We need to stay healthy and hope for not as many incidents as last year.
"I've never seen anything like it. It was frustrating. I thought we had a squad that could give the comp a run for its money, but when you're down on troops with seven, eight or nine guys backing up, its too big an ask for anyone," he said.
The increased use of Magpies juniors in the top grade went some way toward prompting Buchanan to take on the dual role.
"Some of the younger guys wanted me to do both," Buchanan said.
"I want to have a unified seniors rugby league club and the 18s already do about 35 per cent of their training with first grade and then about an hour or so having a team run."
Buchanan says training as a unit will put the Magpies "all on the same page".
"If there is a kid that we need to call up to reserve grade or first grade they'll know exactly what's going on," he said.
"After sitting down and thinking about it I didn't think (the dual role) was too much of an ask.
"We have a good bunch of kids, a couple of really quality footballers from the team last year who will be back.
"I want to be there and help them out as much as I can, It was a pretty easy decision really," Buchanan said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
