More than $400,000 for new playground

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
January 16 2023 - 3:00pm
Members of the community were on hand on Friday for the presentation of a cheque by local member, Steph Cooke, to the Koorawatha Progress Association for $441,360 to build a new playground at the Koorawatha Memorial Park. The cheque was accepted by the Secretary/Treasurer of the Progress Association, Jane Fisher.

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

