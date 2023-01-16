The Koorawatha community will soon enjoy a new playground at the Koorawatha Memorial Park with the help of $441,360 in funding from the NSW State Government.
In announcing the funding at the park on Friday, Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, congratulated the Koorawatha Progress Association on their successful application to the Stronger Country Communities Fund saying, "it takes a lot of time and hard work to pull them together."
In particular she paid tribute to Progress Association Secretary and Treasurer, Jane Fisher, who submitted the playground funding application to the Stronger Country Communities Fund on behalf of the community.
"I would like to say a huge thank you to Jane for her application on behalf of the community.
"Only the best applications make it through to get funding and they must be credible, solid, well written and demonstrate a community need and that is what this application did.
"It is fantastic to support the vision of the Koorawatha Progress Association with this exciting project, having heard about their plans for this location over a number of years."
"This playground will revitalise Koorawatha Memorial Park and allow younger members of the community, along with visitors to the area, to enjoy a modern facility which challenges, excites and promotes an active and healthy lifestyle." Steph said.
In accepting the funding Jane Fisher thanked the many people from the community who provided essential information to ensure the application was a direct reflection of the community's vision.
She also thanked Hilltops Council for their support.
She said "having this grant will help meet the needs of residents and improve facilities in the village."
"Works will include a new children's playground with pathways, seating and shade to provide a place where people of all ages and abilities can connect and be active in a safe and welcoming outdoor environment."
"The playground will also be a big attraction for visitors, especially as Koorawatha is situated on the Olympic Way. We are absolutely thrilled," she said.
Over five rounds of the Stronger Country Communities Fund, more than $11.7 million in funding has been awarded to 45 projects across the Hilltops Local Government Area.
For more information about the Stronger Country Communities Fund, visit: nsw.gov.au/sccf
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
