Cowra Guardian

18 year-old Canowindra man told to 'start making good decisions'

January 20 2023 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 18 year-old Canowindra man, was told he needed to "start making good decisions" when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on January 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.