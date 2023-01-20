A 18 year-old Canowindra man, was told he needed to "start making good decisions" when he appeared in Cowra Local Court on January 12.
The man, Joseph Ned Andrew of Canowindra Road, Canowindra, had already received a Conditional Release Order for a different matter and was described in police documents as "a habitual offender who keeps coming under notice of police".
"He has a blatant disregard for rules relating to traffic matters and continues to be detected for various offences," police said.
On January 12 Andrew was before the court charged with driving a motor vehicle while suspended and special category drink driving.
"You've got to start being a bit more mature or you'll find yourself coming back to court and the suspensions getting longer and longer," magistrate Don McLennan told Andrew.
He then convicted Andrew, who plead guilty, banning him from driving for six months and fining him $300 for each offence.
Police stopped the vehicle Andrew was driving about 9.15pm on November 5, 2022.
He was driving at a very slow speed at the time, exiting a road that had been closed due to flooding.
Asked to show his licence he told police "I've been drinking and I have a learners licence that is suspended".
A breath analysis taken at the Canowindra Police Station returned a reading of 0.037 after which Andrew told police he had consumed four schooners of between between 7.30pm and 8.30pm that day.
Three young passengers were with Andrew at the time, all, police said, were well intoxicated.
