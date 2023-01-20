Cowra Guardian

Mid range drink driver receives longer driving ban without interlock order

Updated January 24 2023 - 1:32pm, first published January 20 2023 - 11:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drink driver's interlock request granted

A request to be disqualified for longer in preference to a sentence which included having to install a interlock device was granted in the Local Court on January 12.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.