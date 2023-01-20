Drink driver's interlock request granted

A request to be disqualified for longer in preference to a sentence which included having to install a interlock device was granted in the Local Court on January 12.
Adrian Gibson Caldwell made the request when he appeared before magistrate Don McLennan charged with mid range drink driving.
Caldwell, representing himself, plead guilty to the offence.
"I was drowning my sorrows about spending Christmas alone," Caldwell told the court.
Police documents revealed Caldwell, formerly of Parkes, was stopped by police about 1.12am on December 24 for random testing after exiting the car park of the Cowra Visitors' Centre.
He told police he had consumed four beers since 4pm, his last five minutes before being stopped.
A can of beer was sitting on the passenger seat of his vehicle.
Caldwell told magistrate McLennan that he is currently living out of his car in Cowra after handing back the keys to his community housing.
"I was next to an Ice addict so handed in the keys," Caldwell said.
He added he had since been told he now faced a five year wait for community housing in Cowra.
"I'm not a priority, there are families ahead of me," he told the court.
"To here that someone before the court is living in a car is not something I want to here," Mr McLennan said.
"In a sense it's homelessness, its very concerning to hear that," he said.
Mr McLennan then told Caldwell he could impose a longer driving disqualification instead of imposing the minimum ban which came with a order for an interlock device to be installed in any car he drove after his driving ban expired.
Caldwell agreed he would prefer that occur due to the extra expense he would face with the interlock order.
Mr McLennan subsequently banned him from driving for six months instead of the minimum three months and fined him $200.
Caldwell's disqualification was back dated to December 24, 2022.
Caldwell's breath analysis returned a reading of 0.134.
