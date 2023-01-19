Community Corrections Orders for destroying property

A Dubbo man, formerly of Cowra, has plead guilty to stalk/intimidate and destroy/damage property.
Noel Nathan Collett, 29, of Rivergum Place, Dubbo was placed on two Community Corrections Orders for 12 months for each of the offences at Cowra Local Court on January 12.
Collett's solicitor, Ms Duncan, told the court her client made admissions to police and was open about his involvement in the offences.
In defence of her client Ms Duncan said there was a history of difficulties between the victim's family and Collett's family, which didn't necessarily involve him.
The context of the offending, Ms Duncan said, was that Collett received a text from the victim a month after his father's funeral which said they would put him in the ground like his father.
Ms Duncan said when Collett got to the victim's house with a golf club more derogatory comments were made about his father.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan said grief and trauma counselling for Collett about his father's death might benefit him.
Magistrate McLennan said that while he can understand what happened, it cannot be a defence or excuse for Collett's actions.
According to police documents, about 11:20am on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 the victim and a relative were in the front yard of the victim's house when they heard Collett yelling.
The victim saw Collett walking towards the house, shirtless and holding a golf club.
Police said when Collett saw the victim he screamed that he was sick of the victim's family.
Seeing that he was angry, the victim and a relative moved towards the house and yelled for him not to come to the victim's house big noting as the victim's brother was not there.
Police said Collett began to run towards the victim, coming into the victim's front yard and screamed at the victim for them to get their brother out there so he could jump over his head.
When told again the brother didn't live there, Collett said he didn't care and he would jump all over the victim's head instead.
Police said Collett hit the victim's house several times with the golf club, causing holes in walls of the house and a window before the golf club broke.
The victim then called police as Collett left.
About 6:40pm that same day, Collett went to the police station where he was placed under arrest and made full admissions about the damage.
Police said he told them he was not sorry about what happened due to the victim's family saying untoward things about his family and his deceased father.
