How To Make a Workers' Compensation Claim in QLD

You spend a huge chunk of your day at work. So there is a real possibility of getting injured, especially when the nature of the job is dangerous. If you are injured, what should you do?

Let's find out just what you need to know about how to make a workers' compensation claim in QLD.

How to make a workcover claim?

Follow these steps when making a Queensland WorkCover claim.

Step 1: Get medical treatment as soon as possible

If you are physically capable, you should inform your supervisor quickly. Be honest but keep it brief. You could also be asked to complete an incident report.

Any costs will be covered within the Workcover claim process.

Step 2: Lodge your workcover claim

Two forms of claims can be brought:

A statutory claim; and

A common law claim.

You must commence with the statutory claim and follow these steps to lodge your claim:

Acquire a Work Capacity Certificate from a doctor. Submit the claim form with WorkCover. If your employer is self-insured, you should request details from the relevant insurance department.

The doctor will give you the Work Capacity Certificate after your injury consultation.

If you want help, your employer can assist you with your claim form. Alternatively, you can just deal with WorkCover directly.

Make sure that you lodge your claim timeously. In Queensland, a WorkCover claim must be instituted within 20 business days of injury, or your claim could be refused. Moreover, the claim must be initiated within six months of damage, or you risk losing all rights.

Step 3: WorkCover either accepts or rejects the claim

There are various factors that WorkCover considers when making this decision, such as those listed below:

Was the claim brought timeously?

Are you a Queensland worker?

Was your injury work-related?- including information on how, where and when the accident occurred.

The duration of your incapability to work.

What kind of treatment do you require?

WorkCover is obligated to, within 20 business days, either accept or reject your claim. They will ask questions about your injury and employment to meet this obligation.

What kinds of decisions can be reviewed?

Section 540 of the Workers' Compensation and Rehabilitation Act 2003 lists reviewable decisions. Some of these include:

A decision to accept or reject compensation.

A decision to end or suspend compensation payments.

A decision to adjust weekly compensation payments.

The failure of the insurer to decide compensation.

A decision to do with the time to apply for compensation.

Some decisions that are not reviewable are:

A decision by an insurer to do with continuous management of the compensation application; or

A decision to not finance a particular medical procedure.

It is possible to appeal some decisions by approaching an Industrial Magistrate.

If you are unsatisfied with how the insurer decided on the application for compensation, this cannot be reviewed. That said, a complaint can be made with the insurer.

Suppose you are uncertain whether a decision is reviewable. In that case, you can still apply for the review, but there will need to be an assessment conducted on whether it is, in fact, a reviewable decision.

Step 4: Compensation

If your claim is accepted, you could be entitled to the following:

Weekly payouts;

Lump sums in the case of permanent impairment; or

Hospital and medical costs.

Remember, sometimes undertaking less strenuous activities can decrease your financial and emotional hardship and is essential to rehabilitation.

Conclusion

When making a workers' compensation claim in QLD, the process and intricacies might be daunting, especially if you are unfamiliar with the relevant procedures and applicable legislation.

