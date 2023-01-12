This article is in partnership with Smith's Lawyers.
You spend a huge chunk of your day at work. So there is a real possibility of getting injured, especially when the nature of the job is dangerous. If you are injured, what should you do?
Let's find out just what you need to know about how to make a workers' compensation claim in QLD.
Follow these steps when making a Queensland WorkCover claim.
If you are physically capable, you should inform your supervisor quickly. Be honest but keep it brief. You could also be asked to complete an incident report.
Any costs will be covered within the Workcover claim process.
Two forms of claims can be brought:
You must commence with the statutory claim and follow these steps to lodge your claim:
The doctor will give you the Work Capacity Certificate after your injury consultation.
If you want help, your employer can assist you with your claim form. Alternatively, you can just deal with WorkCover directly.
Make sure that you lodge your claim timeously. In Queensland, a WorkCover claim must be instituted within 20 business days of injury, or your claim could be refused. Moreover, the claim must be initiated within six months of damage, or you risk losing all rights.
There are various factors that WorkCover considers when making this decision, such as those listed below:
WorkCover is obligated to, within 20 business days, either accept or reject your claim. They will ask questions about your injury and employment to meet this obligation.
Section 540 of the Workers' Compensation and Rehabilitation Act 2003 lists reviewable decisions. Some of these include:
Some decisions that are not reviewable are:
It is possible to appeal some decisions by approaching an Industrial Magistrate.
If you are unsatisfied with how the insurer decided on the application for compensation, this cannot be reviewed. That said, a complaint can be made with the insurer.
Suppose you are uncertain whether a decision is reviewable. In that case, you can still apply for the review, but there will need to be an assessment conducted on whether it is, in fact, a reviewable decision.
If your claim is accepted, you could be entitled to the following:
Remember, sometimes undertaking less strenuous activities can decrease your financial and emotional hardship and is essential to rehabilitation.
When making a workers' compensation claim in QLD, the process and intricacies might be daunting, especially if you are unfamiliar with the relevant procedures and applicable legislation.
