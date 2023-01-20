Offender told to "get your life in order"

A young Cowra lady who the court described as having "a dreadful record" was placed on Community Correction Orders with supervision in the Local Court on January 12.
Jasmine Ruth Beckett of Cooyal Street appeared before magistrate Don McLennan via audio visual link, from jail, pleading guilty to driving while disqualified, second offence.
Beckett, 26, was in jail after an Intensive Corrections Order was revoked for a different matter.
She is due to be released from jail for the unrelated matter on March 1.
Beckett was charged with the disqualified driving offence in May last year and a Section 1 Warrant was issued for her arrest in November.
According to police documents Beckett was seen by about 9.40am on May 1 last year driving in a laneway well known for drug use.
Police said they signalled for Beckett to stop but she drove away from them, at times at a speeds of up to 80km/hr in a 50km/hr zone.
Due to concerns about public safety police said they did not initiative a pursuit but carried out a check of her licence which showed she was disqualified until 2026.
"It was clear at the time the accused had little regard for the safety of other road users and the general public. The accused knew police were attempting to stop her and she was well aware that she is disqualified from driving," police said.
"For a young lady you have a dreadful record," magistrate McLennan told Beckett.
"I have a lot of healing to do," Beckett told the court.
"I accept full responsibility for my actions, I'm quite ashamed but looking forward to moving on and getting my life back together," she said.
The court had earlier been told Beckett had suffered from drug addiction.
Her solicitor Jo Collings asked the court she be given the "opportunity to start some intervention when she is released".
"She will need structured help to maintain sobriety. A community based order would be more benefit to her and the community," Ms Collings said.
Sentencing Beckett, who plead guilty, Mr McLennan reminded her she is "not allowed to drive until 2026".
"Notwithstanding your record, which is appalling, I see sense in what your solicitor says," he said.
"You need some support when you come out, you need to help yourself (too)."
In addition to receiving a 12 month Community Corrections Order with supervision Beckett was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
"You need to get your life in order, step by step," Mr McLennan told Beckett.
