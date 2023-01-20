Cowra Guardian

Cowra woman placed on 12 month Corrections Order

January 21 2023 - 10:37am
Offender told to "get your life in order"

A young Cowra lady who the court described as having "a dreadful record" was placed on Community Correction Orders with supervision in the Local Court on January 12.

