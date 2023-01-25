Man fined for driving without a licence

A 37 year old man has been fined in Cowra Local Court for driving without a licence.
Ross Andrew Shepherd, 37, of Macauley Street, Hay plead guilty to the charges and was fined $100 on January 12.
Shepherd told the court he had attended Service NSW on the day of the offence to get his licence again, after not driving for five years.
However, Shepherd told the court Service NSW said he needed to go to a doctor to have a document signed due to a previous interlock order he was under.
Shepherd told the court he was unable to get in to see any doctors in Cowra as he was not from the area.
He also told the court that while he had a friend drive him to the Service NSW centre, his friend then left, and that was when he got behind the wheel.
Magistrate Don McLennan, during sentencing, told Shepherd that once he left court he should go to the Service NSW centre in Cowra and go through the process of getting his licence, as he had held a full licence previously.
According to police documents, about 3:20pm on Friday, December 9, 2022 police were conducting stationary random breath testing on Lynch Street (Mid Western Highway) in Cowra.
Shepherd was stopped for random testing and provided a negative result for alcohol.
Police said Shepherd appeared to be angry with himself and told police immediately he had no licence and had just left the Service NSW Centre.
Shepherd also told police he was attempting to obtain a licence but was told at Service NSW he had to obtain a medical clearance prior to one being issued.
He said he had booked an appointment with a doctor for the following morning.
A check of the RMS records by police indicated Shepherd had a NSW licence which expired on August 18 of 1918 and was disqualified from driving until November 20 of 2022, although the disqualification period could have been reduced if he had an interlock device installed in his vehicle.
