Fine and disqualification for drug driving

A Cowra woman has been fined and disqualified from driving for drug driving.
The woman came before Cowra Local Court on January 12 to answer the charge.
Amy Rochelle Platt, 35, of Jindalee Circuit, Cowra plead guilty to driving with an illicit drug in her system, was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Platt, who self represented, told the court she was going to visit family in Canowindra who she hadn't seen in two months.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan told Platt cannabis can remain in a person's system for some time.
Magistrate McLennan also told Platt making meth is a lot like making sausages in that once you knew what sort of things went into them, you wouldn't want to use them.
"If you saw how they [sausages] were made, you wouldn't eat them. Same as meth, if you see how it is made you wouldn't take it," he said.
Mr McLennan said he could see the amount of pressure Platt was under, however there were minimum sentences that had to be imposed.
According to police documents, about 6:40pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022 Platt was was pulled over on Canowindra Road in Canowindra by police for the purposes of random testing.
Platt provided a negative result to alcohol in the breath test,
She was subjected to an oral fluid test which produced a positive result to cannabis and methamphetamine.
Platt was arrested and taken to the police station for secondary testing. She was unable to produce a sufficient sample for analysis and was taken to Cowra hospital for a blood sample, which was sent off for laboratory testing.
In relation to taking drugs, Platt said she had smoked a bong at 10am that day.
