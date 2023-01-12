Cowra Guardian

Henley leads field home at veterans golf

By Lester Black
Updated January 17 2023 - 9:51am, first published January 12 2023 - 4:37pm
David Henley teeing off at veterans in cooler conditions last year. He was today's nine hole stableford winner. File photo.

On Thursday, January 12, 2023 the Veteran Golfer's were presented with the forecast temperature of 38 degrees for the afternoon, which saw many of the players, wisely start their nine hole stableford event from the earlier hit off times commencing from 7.30am.

