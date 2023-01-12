Henley leads field home at veterans golf

On Thursday, January 12, 2023 the Veteran Golfer's were presented with the forecast temperature of 38 degrees for the afternoon, which saw many of the players, wisely start their nine hole stableford event from the earlier hit off times commencing from 7.30am.
The golf course fairways and greens have endured the hot weather having been maintained in lush condition by the dedicated work of the Greens staff.
The strong field of 43 Veterans played the holes one through to nine, with David Henley producing the best result, with 21 stableford points, but just one point clear of Peter Kirwan and Ron Newham who both scored 20 points.
The 10 veteran prize winners, all of whom played to or better than their allocated handicap, are listed in the order of merit, with their stableford scores, and the veteran, 18 hole handicap they played off:
21 David Henley (28). 20 Peter Kirwan (0). 20 Ron Newham (30). 19 John Van Huizen (16). 19 Rod Haug (23). 19 Jefferey Macpherson (15). 18 Nicky Basson (0). 18 Ray Kelly (19). 18 Mark Rush (16). 18 Terry Winwood-Smith (8).
The listed prize winners will have their18 hole handicap reduced by 3, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by 1.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with the competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
The Pro Comp event was again well supported with 51 players, and for the second successive week that the event was won by a female golfer.
This week congratulations go to Emma Tree with a great score of 40 stableford points.
Last week it was Prue James who won the event. It is great to see female golfers participating in all the Club's events.
Congratulations to the Prize Winner who were:
1st Emma Tree 40 (Points). 2nd Ryan Howard 38. 3rd Nicky Basson 37. 4th Peter Kirwan 37. 5th Alfonso Melisi 36.
The prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, Craig Jeffries 36, Terry Winwood-Smith 36, John Van Huizen 36, Dean Murray 36, Jamie Judd 35, Noah Ryan 35, Ron Newham 35, Ray Salisbury 34, Clive Wilson 34, Michael Prescott 34.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson: Won by Craig Jeffries 15cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd: Won by Robert Morgan 454cm.
