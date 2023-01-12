Five motor vehicles have now been stolen in Cowra since December 27, 2022, the latest taken from an Appian Way address this morning, January 12.
Police said the vehicle was taken sometime between 2am and 4.30am.
The vehicle, a white Kia station wagon, was found intact on Wollowra Street at midday.
Three of the four previously stolen vehicles were found burnt out.
Cowra Police ask that residents of Cowra remain vigilant and remember to lock their vehicles, even those parked in driveways.
As a reminder, police also ask that people not keeping valuables inside vehicles and secure vehicle keys inside residences.
