Indigenous community champions are being invited to a series of meetings across the Riverina Murray region in February which will include Cowra, Harden and Cootamundra in the local region.
The consultation meetings are being hosted by On-country Pathways which works with young First Nations people, helping them to find work and explore career pathways, all in a culturally safe environment with mentoring support.
Venues are still to be confirmed but dates have been set for meetings in the local area with Cowra on February 13, Harden on February 14 and Cootamundra on February 15.
Program manager for On-Country Pathways, Darren Moffitt said, "We are on the lookout for Indigenous community champions from the Riverina Murray region of New South Wales to work with us on a proposal to improve the economic prosperity of our people.
"To do this On-Country Pathways secured a grant from the National Indigenous Australian's Agency (NIAA) Indigenous Skills and Employment Program (ISEP), to run the community consultation process to identify with mob what needs to be done to connect First Nations people to jobs, career advancement opportunities, and to new training and job-ready activities.
The outcome will be a proposal to the ISEP and a request for further funding to implement the actions.
Program manager, Darren Moffitt, said: "This is a milestone for us - the first round of government funding we have secured - and we are keen to get to work with the community to start making a difference at ground level."
"We are on the lookout for community champions and key community contacts who will work with us on this co-design process. Community consultation is the first step of a big project to improve economic prosperity for all Indigenous people in this area."
The ISEP has identified these regional priorities for the NSW Riverina Murray Region:
On-Country Pathways will meet with communities in the Riverina Murray region throughout February and the full list of dates are as follows; February 2 - Deniliquin, February 6 - Griffith, February 7 - Leeton, February 8 - Narrandera, February 9 - Albury, February 13 - Cowra, February 14 - Harden, February 15 Cootamundra, February 16 - Junee, February 20 - West Wyalong, February 21 - Temora, February 22 - Coolamon, February 23 - Wagga Wagga, February 27 - Gundagai and February 28 - Tumut.
You can register your interest for a location by email to darren.moffitt@on-countrypathways.com.au or call 0439 184 719.
For details contact Darren Moffitt 0439 184 719, or Jebb Hutchison 0402 214 748.
Also making news:
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.