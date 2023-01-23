Offender 'ashamed and disgusted' by actions

A Cowra man has been placed on community orders for common assault (DV related) and intentionally or recklessly destroying or damaging property.
David Glen Mason, 47, of Stewart Street, Cowra plead guilty to both offences and was placed on a conditional release order for 12 months for each offence when he faced Cowra Local Court on January 12.
Mason's solicitor, Mr Clive Hill, said his client had only recently relocated to Cowra working as a truck driver.
He said Mason only drinks moderately on his days off, but over the Christmas period drank a more than he usually did, dealing with the stresses of the move and visiting family.
Mason was pushing on a door to open it and retrieve his phone before moving on, Mr Hill said, when the door hit the victim in the head.
Hill said his client experienced remorse for the action.
During sentencing Magistrate Don McLennan noted it was Mason's first time before the court.
He told Mason that if alcohol was the trigger he would need to get his drinking under control.
Mason told the court he was ashamed and disgusted by his behaviour.
According to police documents, on the afternoon of December 27, 2022, the victim and a family member were watching a movie at the victim's residence when Mason entered and was involved in a verbal argument with the victim.
Mason became verbally abusive and was told calm down.
The victim's relative later left the residence but expressed concern about Mason's behaviour, telling the victim to make contact if things escalated.
Police said, around 6:45pm the same day the victim and Mason became involved in a second verbal argument and Mason became aggressive and yelled at the victim.
The victim then asked Mason to leave the location.
Police said Mason refused to leave and became increasingly aggressive proceeding to kick a hole in the plaster wall of the house and smash a picture frame - which he later told police was given to him previously by the victim.
The victim continued to ask Mason to leave the residence, and told him that she would call police if he didn't.
Police said Mason eventually left the house via the back door and went into the back yard where he then hit, picked up and threw a patio table, damaging it.
He then moved to a gate in the back of the property, still verbally arguing with the victim, before kicking the Colourbond gate denting it.
Mason later told police the gate was installed recently, was second hand and had other dents in it.
After this, the victim called the police and re-entered the house via the back door, locking it behind them.
Police said Mason came to the back door and yelled for the victim to open the door so he could locate his mobile phone.
The victim told him that his phone was in his truck, but he demanded the victim open the door.
Police said the victim began to open the door, before Mason pushed it inwards, causing it to hit the victim in the face and chest knocking the victim to the floor.
The victim suffered no major injuries.
About 7:20pm the police arrived spoke with the victim and Mason, before arresting him.
