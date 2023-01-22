Drink driving a risk to offender, community

A Cowra man has plead guilty to mid range drink driving before Magistrate Don McLennan on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Nicholas Higgins, 27, of Mid Western Highway, Cowra was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months, back-dated to December 16, 2022.
Higgins' solicitor Mr Greg Bowen said on the night of the offence his client had several drinks after work at a hotel and decided to drive home to where he resided with his parents at the time.
Mr Bowen said Higgins was having trouble negotiating Grenfell Road which brought him to the attention of police.
While his record isn't fully clean, Mr Bowen said Higgins was before the court for the first time for a drink driving offence.
"He usually has a plan B when he drinks," Mr Bowen said.
Magistrate McLennan said that driving while intoxicated was a risk to Higgins and a risk to the community.
Coming to the Local Court from the coroners jurisdiction, Mr McLennan told Higgins he has too often seen the consequences of drink driving.
According to police documents, about 12:15am on Friday, December 16, 2022, Higgins was driving west on the Mid Western Highway before pulling over as his rear tyres had blown out.
Police arrived a short time later after reports of cars doing burnouts in the area.
When police spoke with Higgins about his tyres and questioned if he had been doing burnouts he told them the tyres had blow because they were bald.
He also mentioned that he was driving home from the pub after several drinks.
Police submitted him to a breath test which returned a positive result. He was arrested, taken back to Cowra Police Station and subjected to a secondary test which returned a positive reading of 0.148. His licence was then suspended.
