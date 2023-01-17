Early recognition of antibiotic supply shortages has allowed Cowra's Optimal Pharmacies to get additional supplies in to minimise the impact of current drug shortages, especially antibiotics, on customers.
Local Pharmacist, Susie Nash, said "when we first spotted the supply issues we secured additional stock of various brands but this is an ongoing situation.
"A lot of time is taken out of our day sourcing products and speaking with Doctors to arrange substitutions where necessary. For example when we noticed supply issues with amoxicillin syrup we arranged to import some.
"While the drug shortages have had an impact on our workflow we are very conscious to minimise the impact on our patients.
"We understand the shortages are due to an unexpected increase in customer demand and manufacturing issues.
"This is just one extra pressure we have to get through.
"But this is not something that is new for us as we often have to deal with shortages due to batch recalls or transport issues. " She said.
In relation to the current supply shortages for antibiotics Australia's peak medical body is calling on the federal government to consider onshore antibiotic manufacturing amid supply shortages across the country.
More than 300 medications are in short supply, particularly treatments for strep throat and liquid antibiotics used for children.
Adele Tahan from the Pharmacy Guild of Australia said antibiotic shipments had been tied up with overseas manufacturers.
"There are quite a significant number of antibiotics that are in short supply and they will remain so for quite some time," Ms Tahan told ABC Radio recently.
"Ninety per cent of Australian medications are from overseas."
While the situation is not yet critical, it could mean infections go untreated while patients jump between pharmacies searching for the correct antibiotics, Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson said.
"It's always concerning when you have young children affected by infection," Professor Robson said.
"Of course, sometimes it means they end up in hospital or that infections go untreated while people look for antibiotics."
The AMA said the federal government should consider manufacturing more medications in Australia as both a strong market opportunity and health safeguard.
"We're politically stable and have lots of great minds here, good logistic chains, and maybe it's time for the government to think about making these drugs here," Prof Robson said.
The association has long advocated for local manufacturing, but Prof Robson said it would be on the agenda at his next meeting with Health Minister Mark Butler.
"We sit in a region where there is a huge market who would probably envy our capacity to manufacture," he said.
Last month, the Therapeutic Goods Administration alerted pharmacists that amoxicillin, cefalexin and metronidazole were in short supply.
Penicillin powder, typically used to make liquid antibiotics for children, was listed as unavailable on the TGA website on Tuesday.
The shortage has worried doctors as the country faces a surge in children's strep throat cases, with penicillin and amoxicillin the treatment drugs of choice.
Pharmacists say they are being forced to give smaller or less effective doses to patients.
"I have been able to supply patients in a very small amount," Ms Tahan said.
"It's quite serious when a patient, especially a child, requires a particular antibiotic with a particular dose for a specific infection."
Also making news:
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.