Jail next step for drink driver

Cowra man told he faces jail if he drinks and drives again

January 18 2023 - 10:27am
New Cowra Local Court magistrate Don McLennan told a young Cowra man charged with high range drink driving he faced going to jail if he saw him again in the next two years.

