Jail next step for drink driver

New Cowra Local Court magistrate Don McLennan told a young Cowra man charged with high range drink driving he faced going to jail if he saw him again in the next two years.
"I'm here for the next two years, I don't want to see you in that two years," Mr McLennan told 24-year-old Kane Brooks.
"If you come before court again you're looking at a custodial sentence.
"Once you have one drink you need to throw your car keys away," he told Brooks.
The Newcombe Street resident won't need a car for the next nine months after being disqualified for that period in Cowra Local Court on January 12.
Brooks, who plead guilty to high range drink driving, was also ordered to pay an $1100 fine and ordered to install and interlock device on any vehicle he drives for two years, to commence from the end of his disqualification.
"It's a pretty high reading," Mr McLennan said.
"From what you told police you had a significant amount to drink."
Police documents presented to the court showed Brooks told police he had 10 drinks before driving to Cowra Hospital where his brother was a patient.
The court was told Brooks had commenced the Traffic Offenders Program and would finish it on the weekend of January 14 and 15.
"You need to understand having a vehicle is a privilege," Mr McLennan told Brooks.
Brooks was stopped by police about 11.25pm on October 2, 2022.
It was his manner of driving, police documents revealed, that resulted in the traffic stop.
Brooks, police said, was driving at speed and cornering excessively when they noticed him.
They first saw him on Brisbane Street and then at the intersection of Darling Street and Kendal Street.
"He did not appear to be in complete control of his vehicle as it turned onto Kendal Street," police said.
"He exited the corner with too much speed, almost causing an accident," they said.
A roadside breath test returned a positive result and Brooks was taken to Cowra Police Station where he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.235.
He told police he had consumed 10 stubbies of beer and also Margaritas between 3pm and 11pm that day.
