Young and old, they're all covered for activities in Cowra over the next week.
On Friday the Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe competition will be held as will Science in the Kitchen at the Cowra Library.
Next week the kids activities continue at the library.
Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition
January 13
Full day of farm visits and judging. There will be a free bus departing 6:20am from the West side of the low level bridge Cowra. bookings are essential. Morning tea and Lunch will cost $20 per person. The Awards Dinner will take place at Cowra Services Club from 7pm and costs $40 per person from 7pm. Contact Alison 0428 405 523 for more information and bookings.
Science in the Kitchen at Cowra Library
January 13
Head to Cowra Library to join them for Science in the Kitchen as they experiment with different temperatures to create some delicious ice cream. For ages 7 and up. For more information, call Cowra Library on 6340 2180.
Cowra Cup
January 15
The Cowra Cup is set to return to Towac Park, Sunday, January 15. They will have music by DJ Dave O'hara, food and coffee with Tuckerbox Catering and Coffee Just rocks and the Cosmedic Collective fashions on the Field. A courtesy bus will run from the Cowra Bowling Club at 11am - bookings are essential. Please contact the Cowra Jockey Club to secure your seat on 6342 1279.
Balloon Topiary at Cowra Library
January 16
Get crafty at the Cowra Library these school holidays. Have you ever seen a beautiful balloon topiary sitting on top of a table and wanted to make your own? Well, now is your chance! Learn how to craft your own balloon topiary and make a daisy or tree. Open to ages 10 and up.
Palms Twilight Markets
January 20
Twilight Markets, 4pm to 8pm. Craft and Foodie Market featuring producers within 100 Miles of Canowindra, held on the third Friday of each month, weather permitting, on the grassy slopes of "The Palms".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.