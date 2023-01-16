Talk to any elite coach and they'll tell you coachability is a big factor when it comes to an athlete's success.
It's coachability that sets Cowra's Nicole Lowe-Tarbert apart, according to her Muaythai coach Anthony Wharton and has seen her gain selection in the Australian International Federation of Muaythai Association's (IFMA) team to compete in the 2023 world championships.
The championships will be held in Bangkok from May 4 to 13.
Nicole, 21, was selected for the Australian team after taking out the Australia title at the national championships last year.
Her other performances in 2022 also assisted her selection.
"To win (a national title), doesn't necessarily guarantee you a spot on the Australian team, the selectors have also looked at her experience and she's got that spot," said Wharton, who has been coaching Lowe-Tarbert from his Orange gym for the past seven years.
"For about five years Nicole's father David would drive her a minimum of twice a week, sometimes three times a week, across to Orange every single week for training," Wharton said.
That dedication from Lowe-Tarbert and her parents David and Linda is now being rewarded.
"I really love it," Lowe-Tarbert said of the sport.
"I love my club and the family I've made while training at Kumiai Ryu.
"I know I've always got support in the ring and in my everyday life," she said.
Lowe-Tarbert has now made the move to Orange permanently where she has gained work as an apprentice electrician allowing her to dedicate more time to Muaythai.
The move has seen the improvement needed to compete at a higher level.
"The biggest change I've seen is her mindset and her maturity," Wharton said.
"She's always been very talented and naturally skilled, what I have noticed lately is that maturity and increase in her drive and determination to improve."
Muaythai, Wharton explained, is basically Thai kickboxing with bouts held over three three minute rounds.
Winners are determined by the bouts being stopped due to injury or determined on points awarded by three independent judges.
"At a high level she can really push herself," Wharton said.
And according to Wharton she'll need to push herself even further in Bangkok.
"At these championships there will be true elite representation," he said.
"At times with martial arts you can have a world championships and they're not necessarily the best in the world. This competition is some of the best amateur Muaythai opponents in the world," he said.
Asked what Lowe-Tarbert's biggest strength as a fighter is Wharton had no hesitation answering "her coachability".
"She's an amazing person within our gym because she's always willing to learn. She always tries her best.
"She's also extremely tough and resilient," he said.
Lowe-Tarbert will prepare for the Bangkok titles with at least two fights working on increasing her strength and power within her technique.
This sees her now attending gym sessions four to five days a week and running on her own at least one day a week.
"We've already started to increase her training, Nicole's been increasing her fitness and strength training. That will continue to peak to be ready for the championships," he said.
"We'll have to couple a couple of fights here first, we're looking to match her in February/March with bouts here in Australia," Wharton said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
