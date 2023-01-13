Cowra's Karly Woods and Canowindra's Lilly Harrison played starring roles for Western NSW Under 15s in the 2023 NSW Youth Championships held at Singleton this week.
Karly, 14, finished the championships as one of the leading wicket takers, claiming 10 wickets and contributing 40 runs in six games.
Her 10 wickets came in 16 overs, costing Western just 38 runs.
Fifteen year-old Lilly finished with 63 runs and nine wickets.
Both girls took four wickets in a match, Lilly against Central Coast and Karly against Mid North Coast.
"Karly ended up the second highest wicket taker in the carnival," Western co-coach Rob Dimmick said.
"And both girls had four for in games which is a pretty big deal, particularly in Twenty 20 cricket.
"Karly had a big innings (with the bat) for us on the first day which kept us in the match, she didn't get much opportunity with the bat after that," he said.
Lilly Harrison, by contrast batted at the top of the order most games.
"Lilly found herself at the top of the order most games and was pretty much a rock for the team, helping us to get off to a good start.
"They both played a really important part," he said.
In this first game on Tuesday, January 10 against Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone, Western made 7-100 in 20 overs, a score run down by Greater Illawarra in 14.3 overs.
Batting at four Karly smashed eight fours on her way to an innings high 37 from 24 deliveries.
With the ball the Cowra allrounder sent down two overs for eight runs.
In Western's second game against North Coast, also on Tuesday, Western chased down North Coast's 9-72 without loss in 10.3 overs with Woods finishing with 2-8 from two overs and was on a hat trick after bowling North Coast opener Bonnie Crimson for 13 and dismissing Emma Kerr, caught and bowled for a duck.
Western openers Simran Dhatt (12 not out) and Holly Reed (38 not out) ran down the target leaving Woods not required at the crease.
In their first game on Wednesday, Karly had a lean day with the bat, down the order, scoring three from five deliveries before again having an impact with the ball, taking 2-2 from two overs.
Western ran out easy winners in the match finishing 9-124 from their 20 overs before dismissing Hunter Valley for 43 in 18 overs.
Karly had a massive impact in Western's fourth game of the championships.
Pitted against Mid North Coast she sent down four overs finishing with 4-6, three of her wickets taken bowled.
Karly wasn't needed to bat as Western chased down the target in 14.5 overs, Phoebe Johnston top scoring for Western with 27 not out.
"Karly's bowling was really controlled," Dimmick said.
"Previously she's been a bit wayward but it's something she's been working on and she's managed to take control this week.
"Her accuracy and line and length was spot on."
On Thursday morning Western took on the previously undefeated Central Coast, bundling one of the tournaments heavyweights out for just 46 runs before enjoying the bye in the penultimate round.
Restricted to just two overs, Karly took 1-3 while Lilly was the star with the ball destroying the Central Coast top order and finishing with 4-8 from 3.5 overs.
Lily, opening the batting helped steer Western to victory with 16 not out, Western finishing 3-47 off 9.3 overs.
Lily took 2-21 from three overs and scored eight runs in Western's opening game against Greater Illawarra.
Against North Coast she finished with 0-17 and wasn't required with the bat.
Against Hunter Valley she finished with nine runs from 18 balls as opener before sending down two overs and finishing with 0-1.
Against Mid North Coast she wasn't needed with the bat and finished with bowling figures of 0-11 from two overs.
Friday's final round match against Northern Inland Bolters also ended with a win to Western who restricted Northern to 5-75 before replying with 1-77 from 15.3 overs, Lilly leading the way with the bat.
At the top of the order Lilly finished with 30 not out (retired) from 41 deliveries, her innings including four fours.
Karly wasn't required to bat after earlier taking 1-11 from four overs.
Lilly also bowled, finishing with 2-10 from three overs, both wickets coming in the final over of the Northern innings.
"Lilly opened the bowling every game and Karly pretty much came on at second change so when opposition teams thought they'd got rid of Lilly we bought Karly on, which gave us a strong start and set up most games," Dimmick said.
"Lilly was solid and economical opening the bowling and then really stepped up with the bat this week," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
