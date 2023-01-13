Cowra Guardian

Karly Woods takes 10 wickets for Western NSW

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated January 17 2023 - 11:05am, first published January 13 2023 - 2:00pm
Canowindra's Lilly Harrison and Cowra's Karly Woods have been competing for Western NSW this week.

Cowra's Karly Woods and Canowindra's Lilly Harrison played starring roles for Western NSW Under 15s in the 2023 NSW Youth Championships held at Singleton this week.

