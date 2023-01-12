Cowra Guardian
Bushfire fuel loads 'greatest in 20 years' as Canobolas Zone RFS battles dry conditions and volunteer drop off

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
January 13 2023 - 10:28am
Firefighters are bracing for an increased fire risk in the central west with fuel loads at their biggest size in two decades coupled with a reduced number of volunteers.

