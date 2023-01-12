Firefighters are bracing for an increased fire risk in the central west with fuel loads at their biggest size in two decades coupled with a reduced number of volunteers.
Three consecutive La Ninas have led to enormous growth of grass lands and with signs the damp conditions are continuing to ease, there are fears vegetation will dry out and create ideal conditions for ignition.
Canobolas Rural Fire Service (RFS) operations officer Nils Waite said the main area of concern is the grassland fuel loads currently available.
"They are the greatest we've seen in 20 years and they are haying off quite well now that we've had some hot, dry weather.
"This week especially we are going to have some elevated temperatures which will make the fuels more susceptible to burning. It is a concern."
Those views were echoed by Charles Sturt University professor Richard Woods, who said while the current bushfire season still posed a relatively reduced risk, grass fires were still a danger.
"While the eastern portion of the country is experiencing a reduced bushfire risk so far this fire season, the risk of grassfires is certainly heightened with the combined effect of rainfall and ideal growing conditions leading up to this summer period," Mr Woods said.
"Experience shows that the time to plan for an emergency is well before the event. It is not practical to start planning when a fire is about to impact your property."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.