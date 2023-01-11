Cowra Guardian

More details released about Bathurst's Inland sea of Sound Festival 2023

January 12 2023 - 10:21am
Gordi.

Singer/songwriter Gordi, who grew up at Canowindra, will be the headline act for Bathurst's Inland Sea of Sound festival.

