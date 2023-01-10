Police have CCTV footage of at least one of the four car thefts that have occurred in Cowra since December 27, 2022.
All four cars have been dumped and torched.
In a message to Cowra residents Inspector Adam Beard of Cowra Police has urged residents to make sure their vehicles are locked.
"We're looking at releasing some CCTV to seek assistance from the community," Inspector Beard said.
"If there is a message I can put out, it's to remind people that locking your car is the best deterrent to your car being broken into and being stolen.
"Locking your car would really help in this current environment," Inspector Beard said.
The latest car theft occurred on January 10. The first occurred about 3.45am on December 27 when a Toyota Camry was found on fire at River Park in Vaux Street
A second vehicle, a Holden Commodore Ute, was found about 5.10am on December 28 on the corner of Hartley and Waratah Street.
This was followed, on January 4 this year when, between 1.30am and 7.30am, a home on Watt Street was broken into and two cars were stolen from outside the home.
Police said one of the vehicles, a Subaru, was found alight on Binni Creek Road, while the other vehicle was found intact near the home.
This week, about 3am on Tuesday, January 10, a Holden Commodore was stolen from outside a home on Redfern Street.
It was later found on fire on Waratah Street not far from the car dumped near the corner of Hartley and Waratah Street on December 28.
Cowra Fire Brigade captain Steven Overman said the brigade has attended all four car fires as well as four deliberately lit grass fires in recent weeks.
The grass fires "all occurred after midnight" in Argoon and Legh Street under powerlines.
All the fires have occurred after midnight- Steve Overman, Cowra Fire Brigade
"Fire fighters have to wear breathing apparatus when fighting the car fires because the carcinogens and smoke coming out of a car fire can be quite dangerous," Mr Overman said.
"You've also got exploding tyres and fuel tanks that can be very dangerous.
"For the public, the type of smoke coming out of a car, there is nothing good in that.
"If there is any risk to residents we alert them, luckily we haven't had to do that as the smoke has been blowing away from houses," Mr Overman said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
