Individual highlights and big team scores.
Richards' effort helped roll Central Coast for 160 after Dubbo had earlier posted 8/203.
The opening day of the under 15s Western NSW Junior Carnival hosted by Orange had everything you could ask for.
Orange and Tamworth fought a tough battle at Country Club Oval with the former winning by 36 runs.
The ever-reliable Oliver Brincat (55) and Cowra's Cooper Pullen (76) led the way for Orange, helping tally 8/208 from 50 overs.
At 0/74, Tamworth looked likely to claim victory but Pullen (1/10) broke through before Brincat would later cliam 3/4 from 3 overs to bowl the opposition out for 172.
On Tuesday afternoon, Dubbo was in a spot of bother against Blacktown.
Batting first, Dubbo was 7/136, with Finn McLeod providing some resistance with 53 not out.
One of the top performers of the opening round was Dubbo's Brendan Richards.
Richards tore through to the Central Coast lineup at Jack Brabham 2 and took 6/22 in an awesome display which secured a convincing win for his side.
Richards' effort helped roll Central Coast for 160 after Dubbo had earlier posted 8/203.
Andrew Ridge had earlier made 48 at the top of the order for Dubbo while it was Austin Hunt who top scored as he made 52 from 89 balls from number four.
Cooper Townsend (2/31 off 10 overs) also bowled well for Dubbo in the win.
One of the opening round's biggest highlights came at Jack Brabham 4 where Joshua Jurgeit claimed five wickets and Fahad Raza took a hat-trick for Blacktown.
Their side batted first against Orange Harlequins, scoring 8/276 thanks to a 79 from Daniel Sinclair and a 53 to Nimit Singh. Luke Reed finished with 2/34 for Orange.
The Harlequins then suffered a major collapse to the brilliant bowling of Blacktown as it finished all out for 39.
North Shore put in a similar bowling performance against Radford College, dismissing the side for 42. Edward Hills claimed 3/11.
The score was then chased down with only one wicket falling.
Elsewhere, Hornsby's Lucas Archer carried his bat for 96 not out to lead his side to victory. Penrith batted first, finishing on 189 with Chayse Hayward hitting 80. Rizul Gulati was on fire, claiming 7/21 before his team-mate helped get his side home in 45.4 overs.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.