Cowra Guardian
Photos

Cooper Pullen's 76 helps Orange to victory

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated January 11 2023 - 9:52am, first published January 10 2023 - 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Individual highlights and big team scores.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.