The Cowra Gun Club welcomed 43 shooters to the club on Saturday, January 7 for the first monthly competition of 2023.
Considering it was middle of summer, the temperature was particularly kind to all in attendance.
Competitors came from far and wide and we even had one from Clermont in the middle of Queensland who happened to be in the district and thought he would try his hand against the local shooters.
The program of events featured the Lachlan Valley Pointscore Championship with the overall winner being local shooter, Tony O'Leary with a near perfect score of 149/150.
The Handicap event saw Mathew Williams from Tottenham, take out the event after a shoot-off with Riley Ricketts from Young.
Mat scored an unblemished total of 43/43.
Congratulations must go to Tony O'Leary who was in very hot form winning the Overall High Gun for the afternoon with a grand total of 199/200.
Excellent shooting against a strong field, Tony.
In fact, Tony has been on fire over the past 12 months taking home the High Gun trophy more often than not. Terrific local talent.
The club's next competition on February 4 will feature the Central Tablelands 50 target Single Barrel Championship.
The club hopes to see quite a few here to vie for this prestigious title.
For full results and more photos, please visit the Club website at www.cowragunclubinc.com.au or our Facebook page.
If you would like more information about clay target shooting please contact the President, Mick Crowe via our email cowragunclub@gmail.com
