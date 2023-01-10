Cowra Guardian

O'Leary targets first Cowra Gun Club event of 2023

By Jenny Mould
Updated January 11 2023 - 10:00am, first published January 10 2023 - 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick Crowe congratulating Tony O'Leary for his win in the Lachlan Valley Pointscore Championship. Photo supplied

The Cowra Gun Club welcomed 43 shooters to the club on Saturday, January 7 for the first monthly competition of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.