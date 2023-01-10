Cowra New Years Eve Beach Party committee chairman Ray Johnston has thanked Cowra for responding to the 2022 New Year's Eve party.
"The Committee worked hard over the year to return back to our original concept, of children activities, which included the very popular dunking tank, mud pit, volley ball net and for the younger children the feed the shark, egg and spoon races, the petting zoo and this year the horse drawn carriage rides and the reptile display," Mr Johnston said.
"Then there was the magnificent fireworks display to finish the night."
The official numbers through the gate was 710, almost double the highest numbers from previous years.
"This included an unknown number of visitors from outside of the Shire, we do know of some from Sydney, Newcastle and Canberra," Mr Johnston said.
As part of the night the New Year's Eve committee ran a raffle with some wonderful prizes, which were donated by local businesses.
Part of first prize was the opportunity to push on the plunger to start the fireworks with the lucky winner Natyka Millar.
Other winners were, Shane Reaiche, Hellen Horton, Mel Van Lee Wen, Danniel Thomas and Shane Jefferies.
Mr Johnston and his committee thanked the night's sponsors Cowra Shire Council, Cowra Bowling Club, Cowra Services Club, Cowra Machinery Centre, JGW, Power Tool Plus, Cowra Showground Trust, Geronimo, Benedict Sands Cowra Quartz, French's, Woolworths, Cowra Motors, Cowra Toyota, Marks Pumps and RJ Funnel Services, Cowra Truck Wreckers, Aalana Motor Inn, Cowra Hire, Signs R Us, FlyOz and Roccy FM 2LF.
"Without the assistance and support of these businesses, we would not have been able to give Cowra such a great event," Mr Johnston said.
"Please support these businesses as best you can and the committee thanks everyone for having the confidence in our committee to undertake what is a year round planning process."
"Also as part of our community interaction since our first Beach Party, we have a donation collection tin. This year the Committee nominated the Cowra Riding for the Disabled Association (Cowra RDA) to receive those donations from the community. We can announce that from the generosity of the community we collected $77.95 this amount will be forwarded to Cowra RDA in the coming weeks."
The New Year's Eve committee will soon commence planning for this year's event.
"We are hoping that we can continue with the original concept of having children friendly activities, jumping castles, dunking tank and mud pit as well as a lot of other activities and of cause the big finish with the fireworks," Mr Johnston said.
The group's annual general meeting will be held in March and if you have a special connection with Cowra and want to be part of this great event using your expertise and enthusiasm send them a message on the Cowra New Year's Eve Beach Party facebook page.
