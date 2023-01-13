Cowra Guardian

Cowra musicians star at Parkes Elvis Festival

BM
By Brendan McCool
Updated January 18 2023 - 10:00am, first published January 13 2023 - 2:12pm
Cowra brothers Kimball, Benson and McKay Sullivan have performed at the 2023 Parkes Elvis Festival, where they proved to be a popular hit.

