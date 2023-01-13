Cowra brothers Kimball, Benson and McKay Sullivan have performed at the 2023 Parkes Elvis Festival, where they proved to be a popular hit.
The brothers were so popular with the crowd that one of the festival's top and long-serving Elvis tribute artists Dean Vegas performed a few songs with them.
2023 was the second year of performing at Elvis for the Sullivans, first attending in 2022 to take part in the busking competition.
Kimball said they thought they would enter the busking competition again, though this year they also played a couple of sets on the festival's Memphis stage in Festival Boulevard.
The brothers busked from Wednesday to Friday, played on the Memphis stage on Friday morning and Saturday afternoon and performed a gig at the Parkes Commercial Hotel.
While Elvis' songs featured heavily during their performances Kimball said they included songs from Buddy Holly, Carl Perkins and other music from the 1950's.
In their original repertoire, Kimball said they play more Aussie rock, including featuring music from musicians and bands like Paul Kelly and INXS.
Elvis tribute artist Dean Vegas described the boys as "brilliant entertainers and really switched on".
"Even when we were playing songs they didn't actually know, they just picked it up and started playing along, which is unusual," he said.
Vegas said the Sullivan brothers were able to pick up the songs very quickly and are very talented which will help them to go a long way.
"I know they will have a big future in front of them," he said.
Kimball described meeting and playing a couple songs with musicians who have been in the industry for many years as "good fun and a great experience".
"There's so much to learn. It's really good to have that experience with some more experienced entertainers," he said.
Kimball said he and his brothers have been playing together for about a year and a half and entered in the Parkes Elvis to get their name out there a bit and have a bit of fun with busking.
"We just did it and it turned out to be pretty good," he said.
The brothers were also, for the first time, going to be the opening act at the 2022 Trundle ABBA Festival last October before the event was cancelled because of forecast widespread heavy rain and ongoing flooding.
Having performed at the Parkes Elvis Festival at least 15 times, Vegas said there is a lot of young talent coming up.
"It's not an easy industry, but it is a wonderful industry," he said.
While they may face some hurdles in the future, Vegas said he hopes the Sullivan brothers keep up their involvement in the music industry adding he is sure they are capable of overcoming any hurdles.
Looking ahead, Kimball said the brothers aim to play as many gigs as possible.
They have been asked to play a half an hour set to open for Beccy Cole at the Cowra Festival of International Understanding.
