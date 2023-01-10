Ambassador takes to the sky for sick kids

Cowra Council has announced that Little Wings volunteer pilot, Eren Incekara, will be Cowra's Australia Day Ambassador for 2023.
Little Wings is a non-profit organisation that provides free, professional, safe flight and ground transport services for seriously ill children in rural and regional NSW and the ACT.
"I began my journey with Little Wings in March 2021 during the COVID lockdowns to ensure families were able to receive the treatments they required," Mr Incekara said.
"Little Wings strives to ease the journey and help sick children access specialised medical services and treatments that are only available in major cities or towns.
"It's an amazing organisation to be involved with," Mr Incekara said.
In his regular job, Mr Incekara works as a pilot for Navair Jet Services operating out of Bankstown Airport.
His exceptional volunteer efforts were acknowledged in 2022 with accolades including; 2022 NSW Ataturk Youth Achiever of the Year; 2022 NSW Ataturk Community Volunteer of the Year; NSW Volunteer of the year: North Western Sydney Adult Nominee; and 2023 Young Australian of the Year Youth Category: Top 10.
As Cowra's local Australia Day Ambassador, he will be attending many of the Australia Day celebrations scheduled for Thursday, January 26 in Cowra.
For information on all the events happening in Cowra this Australia Day, visit Australia Day in Cowra | Cowra Council.
More information about Little Wings can be found at Home - Little Wings.
