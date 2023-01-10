Cowra Guardian
Ambassador takes to the sky for sick kids

By Newsroom
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 1:54pm
Cowra Council has announced that Little Wings volunteer pilot, Eren Incekara, will be Cowra's Australia Day Ambassador for 2023.

