Scream mask used to disguise offender during break and enter

Updated January 10 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:06pm
Police looking for offender in 'scream' mask

Police have issued an image of a person in a 'scream mask' they want to speak with after a break and enter at the Ampol Service Station at Canowindra.

