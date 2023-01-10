Police looking for offender in 'scream' mask

Police have issued an image of a person in a 'scream mask' they want to speak with after a break and enter at the Ampol Service Station at Canowindra.
Chifley Police today issued an appeal for any information or witnesses to the break and enter which occurred about 1:28am on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
A still image from CCTV, has been released depicting a person that police say may be able to assist with enquiries.
Police said the person of interest is male, tall, medium build, wearing dotted bandana, 'Scream Mask', a brown "drizabone" style jacket, black gloves, black track pants with "Adidas" written down the left leg and high-top work boots with dark leather material over the toe of the boot.
If you believe you know who this person is, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Cowra Police 63415003 and quote E 92301146.
Information is treated in strict confidence.
