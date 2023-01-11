The guest speaker at the December meeting of the Cowra Evening CWA branch was Philippa Mitchell, a professional bra-fitter, whose business, The Fitting Studio, is based in Orange.
Philippa has begun visiting other rural towns as the need for her type of expertise is felt by many women.
After training with Intimo Lingerie, Philippa concentrated on prosthetic bras for mastectomy and lumpectomy.
Being professionally fitted for a bra used to be a service readily available in specialist shops and department stores.
Sadly, this is usually not the case anymore and women have often had to take potluck when buying a bra.
Philippa has a comprehensive size range from 8 to 30 and cup sizes from AA to K and available in many colours.
She also showed us some garments that can be worn by someone who has difficulty with arm movement, and she is planning to visit other towns in 2023 when her mobile store in a caravan is ready.
Publicity Officer, Sonia Groen, thanked Philippa for her very enlightening presentation and presented her with flowers and a gift.
As 2022 marked the 100th anniversary of the formation of the CWA of NSW, Cowra Evening CWA has donated a copy of "The Women Who Changed Country Australia" by Liz Harfull, the CWA of NSW 100 year history book to the Cowra Library.
Cowra Evening CWA will again co-host with Cowra Council, the Australia Day luncheon on Thursday, January 26.
This will be held at Cowra Bowling Club at 12.30pm for a 1.00pm start.
Everyone is most welcome to attend.
Tickets are now available from Cowra Council for $40 per person, with bookings closing at 4pm on January 19.
The guest speaker will be Cowra's Australia Day Ambassador, Eren Incekara, a pilot with Little Wings, a non-profit service which provides free flights for seriously ill children in rural and regional NSW/ACT.
Also making news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.