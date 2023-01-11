Cowra Guardian

Professional bra fitter guest at Cowra Evening CWA

By Cheryl McAlister
January 11 2023 - 3:27pm
The guest speaker at the December meeting of the Cowra Evening CWA branch was Philippa Mitchell, a professional bra-fitter, whose business, The Fitting Studio, is based in Orange.

