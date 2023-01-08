Sixteen of Cowra's Master Blaster junior cricketers caught up with members of the Australian Test team when they played on the Sydney Cricket Ground during Saturday's lunch break.
The Cowra juniors were among the junior cricket contingent which provided lunch time entertainment for the crowd during the third Test between Australia and South Africa.
"I liked meeting Nathan Lyon, one of the best cricketers ever," one of the Cowra juniors, Charlie (8), said.
'My favourite part was walking around the SCG," six-year-old Grace, another of the juniors, said.
For five-year-old Emma, her favourite time "was playing the games under the stands".
"The opportunity for our kids to experience such a memorable experience was just amazing,' parents Ashley and Stace said.
"Thank you to Cricket Australia and all others involved). Seeing our kids on the famous SCG was incredible."
Cowra Junior Cricket President and participant on the Volunteers Walk around the SCG said "It was great to see kids on the SCG with the players".
"They were so excited to be out there," Mr Wilson said.
Cricket NSW Central West manager Angus Norton said "the number of kids playing cricket in Cowra this year is a credit to the great work that Lee Wilson and the volunteers have been doing for a number of years".
"This year Cowra have 47 Blasters, the best they have ever had, and it was an absolute pleasure to see so many of these kids have the opportunity to go on the SCG and meet the players." Mr Norton said.
"If you would like to try cricket, you can come to the Sydney Thunder School Holiday program this Thursday (January 12) at Twigg Oval, or contact Cowra Junior Cricket Association via Facebook for more information on how you can be involved in playing cricket this summer."
The cost is $60.
The clinic will run from 9am to 3pm and is ideal for children 5 to 12 years of age.
Contact Angus Norton on 0473 053 551 or email angus.norton@cricketnsw.com.au for more details.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
