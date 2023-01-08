The Cowra veteran golfers welcomed the new year, playing their first event for the year on Thursday, January 5 with a field of 36 playing a 9 hole stableford event from the 10th tee.
Whilst the damage to course caused by the recent flooding is still evident to the bunkers, and the effect of fallen trees are yet to be overcome the work done by the greens staff has the Cowra Golf Course fairways and greens in excellent condition, making a round of golf an enjoyable experience.
Allan Wilson showed the way over the nine holes to be the clear winner with 21 points, ahead of Terry Winwood-Smith and Ray Houghton both with 19 points.
The nine Veteran prize winners are listed in the order of merit, with their stableford scores, and the Veteran, 18 hole handicap they played off:
21 Allan Wilson (21).
19 Terry Winwood-Smith (11).
19 Ray Houghton (37).
18 Colin Ridding (19).
18 Jefferey Marks (24).
17 Mark Stirling (14).
17 Colin Neilsen (22).
16 Norman Keay (28).
16 Ken Harcombe (6)*.
*On a countback from other player's on 16 points.
The listed prize winners will have their 18 hole handicap reduced by three, and the other entrant's handicaps will be increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE STABLEFORD EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages and run concurrently with the Veterans event, with the competitors playing off their official GOLFLINK handicaps.
The Pro Comp event was well supported with 48 players including lady golfer Prue James who returned an exceptional score of 43 stableford points to beat her handicap by seven and win the event, three points clear of Aiden Roberts who was placed second with 40 points.
Congratulations to the prize winners who were:
1st Prue James 43 (points).
2nd Aiden Roberts 40.
3rd Mark Stirling 37.
4th Luke Watt 37.
5th Anthony Hamer 37.
The prize winners go into the Pro Comp ball sweep along with, Allan Wilson 36, Michael Presctott 36, Colin Ridding 35, Peter KIrwan 35, Andrew Buchtmann 35, Rodney Eastwood 35, Craig Jeffries 34, Norman Keay 33, Terry Winwood-Smith 33.
The NEAREST THE PIN.
7th hole sponsored by Nicky Basson: Won by Anthony Hamer 128cm.
14th hole sponsored by Jamie Judd, won by Peter Kirwan 359cm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.