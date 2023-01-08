Cowra Guardian

Field of 26 tees off at Cowra Veterans golf

By Lester Black
Updated January 11 2023 - 9:39am, first published January 9 2023 - 9:53am
The Cowra veteran golfers welcomed the new year, playing their first event for the year on Thursday, January 5 with a field of 36 playing a 9 hole stableford event from the 10th tee.

