Applications are open for the Graduate Women Central West Branch's HSC Scholarship.
The closing date for the committee to receive an emailed application is January 22, 2023.
The Scholarship, valued at $2000, will be presented to the successful student or their nominee, at the Cowra Services Club during a luncheon, to be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Scholarship coordinator Sue Brown said "if you are a highly motivated, female student who has attended Cowra High, St Raphael's or Canowindra High School and you are intending to commence tertiary studies at a University in 2023 or defer to 2024, apply now".
Applications should detail your school and community involvement, your intended study course, challenges you might have had to overcome, your long-term goals and your HSC results.
"The Scholarship provides financial assistance to ease the burden of commencing tertiary studies," Ms Brown said.
To forward your application or for enquiries, contact the Graduate Women Central West Branch HSC committee at gwcwhsc@gmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.