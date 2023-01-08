Cowra Guardian

Neville Connor defeats Marc Eisenhauer in Consistency Singles final

By Bob Morgan
Updated January 11 2023 - 10:06am, first published January 9 2023 - 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra Bowls club president Alan Anderson congratulating Nev Connor on his Consistency Singles win. Photo supplied

Wednesday, January 4 saw the return of the regular bowls programme at the Cowra Bowling Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.