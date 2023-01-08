Wednesday, January 4 saw the return of the regular bowls programme at the Cowra Bowling Club.
We hope everyone had an enjoyable and safe holiday break.
Saturday, January 7
We witnessed a tremendous Consistency Singles Final in which Nev (Crash) Connor overcame an extremely determined Marc Eisenhauer 150/147 witnessed by 26 bowlers and a few interested spectators.
Upcoming Events
Sunday Social bowls will recommence this Sunday, January 15 at 9.30am.
Anyone wishing to join us for a game can phone the Bowls Office on 026341 3219 between 8.30 and 9am.
We welcome all bowlers and non-bowlers of all standards and can provide free coaching if you would like to give bowls a go.
Nominations are on the Notice Board for the following events.
So make sure you get your names in for these exciting events.
For all our Business House Bowlers your next event will commence on 9 February, so give us a call at the Club or phone coordinator Geoff Knight on 0473 000 069 or secretary Bob Morgan 0481 244 081 to register.
Last but not least we have a Save The Date for May 27, 2023, which will be our official dinner to mark and celebrate the centenary of the initial meeting to form the Cowra Bowling Club.
There will be more information about the dinner in the coming months.
Best wishes to all readers for the New Year from the Cowra Bowling Club.
