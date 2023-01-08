Potentially toxic findings at the Wyangala Dam near Cowra have triggered an urgent "red alert" warning from NSW Water.
The dam is currently at its highest level for several years attracting thousands of holiday makers over the summer holidays.
Blue-green algae has been identified near the dam wall, at the Inland Waters Park, and within the Lachlan River downstream.
An alert says drinking from the site is unsafe for humans, pets, or livestock. Recreational activities such as swimming and water sports are discouraged.
Fish, mussels, or crayfish caught in the water system should not be consumed.
Blue-green algae - officially known as Cyanobacteria - is naturally occurring and can be caused by runoff after flood events.
Affected water cannot be treated by boiling.
The organism is known to cause gastroenteritis, liver damage, irritation, and other serious health problems.
People who believe they may have been affected are urged to seek immediate medical advice.
NSW Water says its red alert will remain in place until "monitoring and test results confirm the risk is sufficiently diminished."
