1 person lost their life on the roads in Orange (1 in 2021)

2 people lost their lives on the roads in Bathurst (2 in 2021)

1 person lost their life on the roads in Dubbo (7 in 2021)

4 people lost their lives on the roads in Cabonne (0 in 2021)

No one lost their lives on the roads in Blayney (0 in 2021)

4 people lost their lives on the roads in Mudgee (3 in 2021)

1 person lost their life on the roads in Forbes (2 in 2021); and

1 person lost their life on the roads in Parkes (0 in 2021)

No one lost their lives on roads in Cowra (5 in 2021)